THE BIG STORY

The Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Bill, which was introduced in Parliament yesterday, will enable the Government to better counter hostile foreign actors. These include powers to compel Internet and social media service providers to disclose information on users, remove online content and block user accounts.

THE BIG STORY

Commercial landlords will be required to provide two weeks of rental waiver to eligible small and medium-sized enterprises and non-profit organisations affected by phase two (heightened alert) measures. Together with the Government's earlier rental aid, qualifying tenants will receive about 1½ months of support.

WORLD

Even as they struggle with one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks, South-east Asian nations are realising they cannot afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to quash it. Regulators are pushing forward with reopening plans, as they balance containing the virus with moving people and money. A9

TECHNOLOGY

Facebook's Project Aria, an augmented reality (AR) glasses research project, will kick off at Merlion Park and Gardens by the Bay, with Facebook employees collecting data needed to build the software and hardware necessary for AR glasses. Data collection is done through a pair of glasses research staff wear.

BUSINESS

The number of hotels in Singapore managed by the Park Hotel Group has shrunk to two from six, after the group terminated its management of Grand Park Orchard for "commercial and strategic reasons". It also lost a management contract for Park Hotel Farrer Park, which is now under IHG Hotels & Resorts.

LIFE

Actor Henry Golding shares some tips from his globetrotting days as a TV travel host, such as always packing flip-flops and booking villas around South-east Asia via The Luxe Nomad. He is a self-confessed "lazy planner", but is extra careful to continually check all paperwork and red tape in the Covid-19 era.