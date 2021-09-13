THE BIG STORY

All in-person visits to residential care homes will be suspended for a month from today, as an additional measure to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in these places. This comes after an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases was detected recently among staff, clients and residents of aged-care facilities.

More young children have been diagnosed with developmental delays, with new cases rising by about 25 per cent in the last five years and doubling since 2010. The trend is set to grow, with experts observing disconcerting signs among children because of pandemic-induced habits.

SINGAPORE

Eight in 10 of those who responded to a poll on long-term land use plans felt that parks, nature spaces and greenery are key to making Singapore a good place to live, work and play. A similar number said affordable housing was critical in the poll by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which gathered Singaporeans' views as part of a year-long consultation on the long-term plan review.

WORLD

Malaysia's new parliamentary session will offer a test of how stable Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's weeks-old government is. The Umno vice-president's administration is made up of the same parties and MPs as that of his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down last month after under 18 months in the job.

OPINION

The Chinese authorities have moved again to stanch the flow of bad news from China Evergrande. The Asian financial crisis had started with the collapse of a South Korean steel maker, and something similar must not be allowed to happen with the world's most indebted real estate company, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

BUSINESS

Singapore companies have long been encouraged to expand into Asia's fast-growing market, but they are now being urged to take advantage of opportunities opening up in Africa. The region has received far less attention from global firms, but the potential is vast in areas like healthcare and technology.