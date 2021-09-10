THE BIG STORY

More Primary 1 places will be set aside from the next registration exercise for children who likely live in the vicinity of a school but do not qualify for priority admission. From next year, seats reserved for this group will be doubled to 40 in each primary school, said the Ministry of Education yesterday.

SINGAPORE

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday, as a three-week gap from the previous exercise gave dealers more time to collect orders. Among other things, observers said a smaller quota and the reopening of the economy last month contributed to more aggressive bids.

WORLD

A surge in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, one of Malaysia's most vaccinated states, is causing concern as the country prepares to transition to the disease being declared endemic at the end of next month.

Sarawak, which has fully vaccinated 87.9 per cent of its adult population, has emerged as the worst-hit state.

OPINION

Students past and present of the Yale-NUS College (YNC) have lamented the decision by the National University of Singapore to merge YNC into a new interdisciplinary college. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong examines how the lobbying against it shows the best - and perhaps the worst - of a liberal arts education.

BUSINESS

Bonds of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group staged a late rally on news that some creditors had agreed to loan payment extensions. One source said Evergrande has requested an extension of at least three months on a trust loan interest payment to Citic Trust, one of its major trust creditors, citing tight liquidity.

LIFE

While It bags were once the domain of luxury fashion houses, a growing demand for indie labels that also prize craftsmanship and quality materials is giving the old gatekeepers of style a run for their money. ST takes a look at the enduring appeal of the It bag here and abroad.