THE BIG STORY

A global testing and certification giant has opened a new $100 million regional hub here. German company TUV SUD's new facility at the International Business Park in Jurong houses over 60 laboratories to explore various technologies as part of the company's global research and development efforts.

SINGAPORE

Adults with disabilities looking to upskill or go for training will soon be able to tap a new $4 million fund by Temasek Trust and the five Community Development Councils. The fund will provide up to $1,000 each to 4,000 adults with disabilities to defray course-related fees or to purchase learning-support devices.

WORLD

Top Chinese officials this week hinted at continued enforcement against China's tech giants to create what they say is a fairer marketplace for smaller players in the drive towards "common prosperity".

But in the implementation of policy, there appears to be a schism within the system, with some worrying about polarisation in society.

OPINION

Hybrid work is challenging as there is no one-size-fits-all answer, and it can lead to such unwanted consequences as "us-versus-them" silos. Guest writer Kyle D. Hegarty says bosses and workers need to be mindful of potential problems of hybrid work, and businesses both large and small in Singapore should proceed, but with caution.

BUSINESS

The ongoing stand-off between the US and China over a range of issues threatens to upend the open and united nature of the Internet and entangle banks and other firms in legal problems in the years ahead, DBS Bank chief executive Piyush Gupta noted at the UN Commission on International Trade Law Academy.

SPORT

The Lee siblings are back in the spotlight with One Championship fighter Christian to defend his lightweight world title against South Korea's Ok Rae-yoon at One's Revolution event on Sept 24. His older sister Angela will return in February, while younger sibling Victoria will also be in action this month.