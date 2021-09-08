THE BIG STORY

Firms with at least 10 employees will have to notify the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) each time they retrench any staff from Nov 1, according to new requirements out yesterday. Currently, employers need to notify MOM only when they retrench five or more employees within a six-month period.

WORLD

Hong Kong will resume quarantine-free travel in a limited way for people entering the city from mainland China and Macau as the pandemic stabilises. Non-Hong Kong residents who live and work in the mainland and Macau will be able to enter Hong Kong without undergoing compulsory quarantine at designated hotels.

OPINION

India's government has embarked on a programme to draw in private sector expertise, while replenishing its own coffers, as part of its plan to renew and expand the country's infrastructure. This could succeed, but only with the right safeguards in place, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

SINGAPORE

The managing agent of Hillview Heights condominium, Savills Property Management, has been flagged by the Security Association Singapore for discrimination against non-Mandarin speakers and older workers in its tender for security services.

SPORT

President Halimah Yacob has commended Singapore's returning Paralympians for their "remarkable achievement" in competing at Tokyo 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. She hoped that the 10, including double gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu, will share their sporting journey and experiences with the community to inspire others.

LIFE

Alcohol use disorder is the second-most common mental disorder in Singapore, after major depressive disorder. But it is often left untreated, in part because patients are unaware they have a problem. The Straits Times takes a look at the signs and symptoms of alcohol dependence or addiction.