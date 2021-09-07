THE BIG STORY

Singapore residents have been asked to reduce non-essential social activity over the next two weeks, as the Republic moves to reduce its mounting rate of Covid-19 transmission. The number of new infections last week had doubled to more than 1,200, up from around 600 cases the week before.

WORLD

The Philippines is again easing quarantine restrictions across its sprawling capital region from tomorrow, switching to targeted curbs as a new tactic against the Covid-19 Delta variant. "Experts believe granular lockdowns will be more effective," Mr Harry Roque, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, said yesterday.

SINGAPORE

The police have found no evidence of wrongdoing by oBike Singapore, three years after it exited Singapore and allegedly transferred millions in subscribers' deposits to Hong Kong. The police said they have completed investigations into the alleged misappropriation of funds by oBike Singapore and have taken no further action against the firm.

TECH

No more MMS here after mid-November

Once a way to send images and clips through mobile text messages before chat apps rose in popularity, multimedia messaging service (MMS) will no longer be offered by telcos in Singapore after the middle of November. This is another mobile technology that will bite the dust after 2G mobile networks closed here for good in 2017.

BUSINESS

Nanofilm Technologies International, whose shares took a hit following disappointing results and sudden management changes, expects to hire a new chief executive by the end of this year, said founder Shi Xu, who is eyeing suitable mergers and acquisitions targets that will enable Nanofilm to achieve the scale it needs.

LIFE

The Big Apple is revamping itself as a tourism hot spot with new attractions and a strict vaccine mandate, which requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor spaces such as theatres. And as it marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks, many are hoping the iconic city can rise from the ashes once again.