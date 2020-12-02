THE BIG STORY

S'pore-HK travel bubble launch delayed till 2021

The launch of the much-anticipated travel bubble to facilitate leisure travel between Singapore and Hong Kong has been further delayed amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said yesterday that both cities have decided to defer the start of the air travel bubble to beyond this month.

OPINION

Is the future of money spelt CBDC?

CBDC stands for "central bank digital currency". In a world of CBDCs, all payments would be electronic. There would be no cash. Five years ago, CBDCs were nowhere on the horizon. Now, they are one of the hottest topics in monetary economics, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong leaving the High Court on Monday. LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE PHOTO



THE BIG STORY

No freedom of action to override Cabinet: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in court yesterday that he did not have complete freedom of action to override his Cabinet's position on not demolishing his late father's home. Testifying on day two of the hearing on his suit against The Online Citizen editor Terry Xu, PM Lee also said that Mr Lee Kuan Yew understood his son's considerations and constraints as head of government.



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

German Foreign Minister warns against decoupling

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has warned against hurtling down the path of decoupling, as the European Union and the United States' incoming Biden administration explore the option of forging a common front to deal with what is seen as the "China threat". But caution aside, Mr Maas saw the logic in a joint US-EU approach on China.

SINGAPORE

Cabby who hit student in 2017 gets jail, driving ban

A taxi driver who hit a student at a zebra crossing in 2017, leaving her with traumatic brain injuries, was yesterday sentenced to three months' jail and banned from driving for two years. Cabby Eu Hock Leng, 64, had pleaded guilty to one count of committing a rash act.

LIFE

Be wary of muscle loss caused by lack of activity

Many people have reduced their daily physical activities due to restrictions brought about by the pandemic. But doctors warn that underusing one's muscles may have serious consequences, such as the loss of muscle mass and function. Experts share ways to prevent such outcomes.