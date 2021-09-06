THE BIG STORY

Gig workers have welcomed the news that an advisory committee will be formed to look into their concerns and give them better protection. Gig work is appealing because it pays more and is flexible, but an accident, a bout of illness, or even a day off could mean not being able to pay the bills, say workers.

Taliban fighters violently suppressed a women's protest in Kabul on Saturday. Several of the women, who were demanding inclusion in the yet-to-be named Taliban government, said they were beaten by Taliban fighters - some of the first concrete evidence of harsh treatment of women by the group.

Japan's minister in charge of Covid-19 vaccinations, Mr Taro Kono, is seen as the most suitable candidate to become the next prime minister, while a female former internal affairs minister, Ms Sanae Takaichi, has secured backing for her bid for the top job, media reported yesterday, after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced last Friday that he was stepping down.

The publication of an accused person's identity before conviction arguably violates the substance of the presumption of innocence. The law should not turn a blind eye to the serious consequences of conviction in the eyes of the public, say Singapore University of Social Sciences law lecturers Alexander Woon and Melvin Loh.

An increasing number of consumers and businesses are rejecting paper-based payments amid a shift towards digital alternatives. Singapore aims to be a cheque-free society by 2025 and major banks say they are on track to meet this target, although some customers are still reluctant to make the switch.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) last week announced the second batch of recipients of The Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award. These include playwright Almahdi Al-Haj Ibrahim, a director and producer of bangsawan operas, and Madam Tan Poh Choo, owner of Nanyang Sauce.