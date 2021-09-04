THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for seniors here will start this month, as Singapore presses on with vaccinations and testing efforts to keep the coronavirus at bay. Meanwhile, the nation continues to head towards its goal of learning to live with Covid-19, although it is doing so cautiously.

THE BIG STORY

The World Health Organisation upgraded the Mu mutation of the coronavirus to a variant of interest on Monday. But experts say it is unlikely to overtake the Delta variant of concern, which now accounts for more than 90 per cent of sequenced infections globally in the Covid-19 pandemic.

WORLD

Indonesia's government in recent weeks appears to have shifted its focus in the battle against Covid-19, and is exploring the idea of transitioning to treating it as an endemic disease.

But health experts say the country - which has struggled to reach its aim of herd immunity through vaccination - still has a long way to go to overcome the disease.

BUSINESS

Troubled construction company Greatearth is being wound up - a week after its shock closure of five Build-To-Order (BTO) project sites that left around 2,900 buyers facing long delays for their homes. The move is also likely to leave many sub-contractors in the lurch, with few avenues open to recoup substantial losses for some.

WORLD

Taliban co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will lead a new Afghan government set to be announced soon. Mr Baradar will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of the late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Mr Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, sources said.

OPINION

The Communist Party of China has said it will not "kill the rich to help the poor", but questions remain on what President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" course correction will entail, and there has been little said about specific measures to realise it, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.