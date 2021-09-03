THE BIG STORY

Tax collections have fallen sharply as business activity slowed, reining in state revenues at a time when expenses have surged on account of the pandemic. The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore said yesterday that total tax collection in the last financial year ending March amounted to $49.6 billion - a 7.3 per cent drop from the previous year.

THE BIG STORY

After an elderly man was reported missing by his family last Saturday, three days passed before his body was found in a stairwell in SingPost Centre, a mall in Paya Lebar. The police are still investigating the matter. Questions abound over what could have happened, including when he entered the stairwell and how he could have got in there.

WORLD

South Korea has pledged to develop new missiles "with significantly enhanced destructive power" to deter the North, as it unveiled a new military blueprint. The plan sets aside 315.2 trillion won (S$366 billion) over the next five years for defence spending, marking a 5.8 per cent year-on-year increase on average for 2022 to 2026, according to the Defence Ministry yesterday.

OPINION

The tripartite workgroup which studied how to improve the wages and welfare of lower-wage workers is just the latest in a series of committees to look at the issue over the decades. What's different this time and will the wage reforms stick for the long-term, asks associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

SINGAPORE

Former sports agent Mohamed Hafidz Ja'afar, who previously served as Olympic champion Joseph Schooling's spokesman and managed his swim school, has been charged with cheating several people. He allegedly duped them into paying for fake football match and music concert tickets, investments and sports apparel.

LIFE

The 191-room Oasia Resort Sentosa marks Far East Hospitality's first foray into the resort and spa category. It is a resort fully dedicated to the wellness-conscious traveller, the group's chief executive Arthur Kiong says. Both the hotel and its Oasia Spa opened to the public on Wednesday.