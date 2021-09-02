THE BIG STORY

Changi Airport terminals 1 and 3 opened its doors to the public for the first time in more than 100 days, ahead of the start of eased border measures for vaccinated travellers. More than 80 per cent of stores at T1 and T3 restarted operations yesterday, with the rest expected to reopen soon.

THE BIG STORY

It is vital for new Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to quickly deliver results as public patience with the government wanes. This was top Malaysian pollster Ibrahim Suffian's take at the What's Next For Malaysia? instalment of The Straits Times Connect webinar series yesterday.

WORLD

The Philippines yesterday tallied more than two million Covid-19 cases, a grim new milestone as the Delta variant continues to fuel a record number of infections each day despite tough quarantine restrictions. More than 33,500 people have died of Covid-19. Hospitals are overwhelmed - more than 70 per cent of their beds are occupied and half of all available ventilators are in use.

SINGAPORE

To improve the well-being, job satisfaction and productivity of pre-school educators, pre-schools have been encouraged to provide ergonomic furniture, adopt technology to ease their staff's administrative workload and consider vocal training courses for staff to avoid strained voices in open-concept classrooms.

BUSINESS

Private-sector analysts have raised their forecast for Singapore's economic growth in 2021 for the third time this year, according to the latest quarterly survey released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore yesterday. They expect gross domestic product to expand 6.6 per cent this year, higher than the 6.5 per cent forecast in June.

LIFE

A movie about a building toppling into an abyss has become a box office hit at home in South Korea. Sinkhole opened there last month with a US$5.6 million (S$7.5 million) box office haul, the highest for a Korean film this year. Sinkhole is now showing in cinemas in Singapore.