THE BIG STORY

In the next two years, almost all local workers will make at least $1,400, while some 55,000 administrative assistants and drivers will earn at least $1,500 and $1,750 a month, respectively. The existing Progressive Wage Model will be expanded to more sectors, starting with retail and followed by food services and waste management.

THE BIG STORY

Muslim nurses, community organisations and political leaders applauded the move to allow nurses to wear the tudung with their uniforms from November, with many highlighting how it reflects cross-cultural understanding. But some have asked for more clarity on the kind of head coverings that will be approved.

WORLD

Israel has extended its booster shot campaign to all citizens aged 12 and older amid a surge in Delta variant infections that has made the number of new daily cases among the highest in the world.

About 80 per cent of Israel's adult population have been inoculated with at least two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine administered three weeks apart.

BUSINESS

Park Hotel Group has lost its management contract for Park Hotel Clarke Quay, the second of six hotels it managed here, after the winding up of a firm that used to own the Singapore-based hospitality group. Renamed the Riverside Hotel at Clarke Quay, it will be managed by Ascott International Management.

SPORT

Singapore's medal hopeful and world No. 2 archer Nur Syahidah Alim was knocked out of the 1/8 elimination round of the women's individual compound open at the Tokyo Paralympics yesterday, losing 140-136 to Turkey's world No. 7. Equestrienne Laurentia Tan finished fifth in the individual freestyle test - Grade I.

LIFE

Japanese organising guru Marie Kondo moved to California a few years ago, and her new series Sparking Joy sees her helping people and businesses in Los Angeles. She tells ST how leaving Japan has changed her, and why tidying up has become more important during the pandemic.