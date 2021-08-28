THE BIG STORY

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday unveiled his Cabinet which more or less mirrored the previous administration, prompting one opposition leader to liken it to "old wine in a new bottle". Datuk Seri Ismail retained a host of senior ministers in the same portfolios and left the deputy premiership post empty.

THE BIG STORY

Each household in Singapore will soon receive six antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits in the mail. The Ministry of Health will mail them via SingPost from today to Sept 27 as people are urged to play a bigger role in managing the pandemic. In a Facebook post, SingPost said the ART kits will be sent to the letterboxes of residential units.

WORLD

Several months ago, a group of snorkellers in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia spotted a 10.4m-wide and 5.3m-tall coral that is one of the largest and oldest corals ever discovered in the reef. The coral, which is 2.4m wider than any other measured in the reef, is believed to be between 421 and 438 years old. This means that it has survived multiple tropical cyclones and a series of recent bleaching events.

SINGAPORE

A total of 88 organisations were recognised for their inclusive practices yesterday as President Halimah Yacob called for more employers to integrate people with disabilities into the workplace. The organisations received the Enabling Mark, the first national-level accreditation framework for such practices.

SINGAPORE

Singaporeans must adopt sustainability as a core value if the country is to realise its commitment to tackling the climate crisis, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee yesterday at the Kent Ridge Ministerial Forum, an annual flagship event of the National University of Singapore Students' Political Association.

BUSINESS

Singapore-listed transport giant ComfortDelGro Corp has clinched a $1.13 billion deal to operate rail services in Auckland. This marks the group's first move overseas as a rail operator. ComfortDelGro said it clinched the franchise with Australian rail operator UGL Rail Services after a 12-month tender process.