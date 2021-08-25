THE BIG STORY

US offers to hold Apec meeting in 2023

The United States has offered to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum in 2023, recognising the group's role in bringing together dynamic economies on both sides of the Pacific. The offer signals the importance the US places on the region, US Vice-President Kamala Harris' senior adviser said.

THE BIG STORY

62 cases of Covid-19 in dorm were fully vaccinated

All 62 Covid-19 cases detected among migrant workers from the North Coast Lodge dormitory in Woodlands were fully vaccinated, said the Ministry of Manpower yesterday. There were 24 new cases linked to the cluster yesterday, bringing its size to 86. The first three cases were detected through rostered routine testing.

WORLD

Western troops rush to evacuate people from Afghanistan

Western troops at Kabul airport worked frantically yesterday to evacuate people from Afghanistan before an Aug 31 deadline as United States President Joe Biden faced growing pressure to negotiate more time for the airlift of thousands trying to flee. But a Taleban spokesman said they had not agreed to an extension of the deadline and they wanted all evacuations to end by Aug 31.

WORLD

Klang Valley hospitals claim victory against virus

Hospitals in the Klang Valley in Malaysia are claiming victory in the war against Covid-19, as hospital admissions have dropped. But the number of patients in intensive care, and fatalities, nationwide has remained high. Experts remain sceptical, saying it is too early to tell if things had indeed turned around.

SINGAPORE

See S'pore in a new light at My Community Festival

The second edition of My Community Festival will offer more than 60 programmes over three weeks. These include flamenco performances, guided trips by former islanders to St John's Island and workshops by a tombstone engraver. The programmes seek to get people excited about places they may already be familiar with.

SPORT

Paralympics open as virus battle gets tougher

The spotlight is back on Tokyo 2020 just over two weeks after the Olympics ended, with the Paralympics opening last night under more stringent virus curbs. Flag-bearer and shot putter Muhammad Diroy Noordin led in Team Singapore, who start competing today in swimming and cycling.