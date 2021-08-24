THE BIG STORY

Singapore will offer the US the use of its tanker and transporter aircraft to help evacuate refugees from Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, with the Republic ready to play its part in addressing the ongoing crisis there. He was speaking at a joint press conference at the Istana with US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Enforcement action will be taken against people who exploit others by selling their Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccination slots. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it will watch out for such acts of selling vaccination slots and "will proceed to take enforcement action where warranted".

WORLD

The United States is becoming increasingly diverse even as its overall population growth slows, with a large spike in multiracial Americans in particular, according to US census data released last week.

The number of multiracial Americans - those who identified as being of two or more races - rose from nine million people in 2010 to 33.8 million people last year.

WORLD

Prolonged lockdowns in Australia are unsustainable, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as yesterday's reported Covid-19 cases in New South Wales hovered near its record high. With over half of all Australians stuck in lockdowns, he pointed to a 70 to 80 per cent vaccination rate target as a signal for when the country can ease curbs.

SINGAPORE

The circuit breaker imposed last year to interrupt the transmission of Covid-19 had an uneven effect on families, with those earning less than $3,000 a month hit hardest. But the social consequences of the lockdown were widely felt and had a potentially lasting impact on the well-being of all segments of society here, said researchers.

BUSINESS

The fifth generation (5G) technology standard for broadband cellular networks will cover half of Singapore by the end of next year and the coverage will envelop the whole island by the close of 2025, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said yesterday.