THE BIG STORY

Singapore is easing more Covid-19 restrictions today, giving companies the green light to bring more staff back to the office and doubling capacity limits for events with fully vaccinated attendees. Even so, most employers - including the Government - expect hybrid working arrangements to be a permanent feature.

In the trail of the Tokyo 2020 Games, the Olympic motto of "faster, higher and stronger" could describe the state of coronavirus infections in Japan's capital. With the country's healthcare system on the brink of collapse, government hospitals are admitting only severe cases.

WORLD

Hong Kong's national security officers arrested four University of Hong Kong student union members on charges of terrorism. Hong Kong Police Force Senior Superintendent Steve Li told the media the students were detained under the national security law for advocating terrorism, over a motion to pay tribute to a man who stabbed a police officer last month.

OPINION

Singapore has the confidence to pivot to treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease now that more than 70 per cent of its population are fully vaccinated. But associate editor Vikram Khanna warns against making rosy economic projections as the country opens up, as what happens in the region will affect Singapore's recovery.

SINGAPORE

Seventy thousand Central Provident Fund (CPF) members will receive about $40 million in matching grants from the Government in January next year for cash top-ups made to their Retirement Account in the first half of this year. The top-ups and matching grants will increase their monthly retirement payouts.

BUSINESS

Cash is still king at food and beverage (F&B) outlets and convenience stores despite Singapore's ongoing push for digital payments, noted a recent survey. About 33 per cent of respondents nominated cash as their top choice when paying at fast-food places, restaurants and foodcourts.