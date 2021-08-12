THE BIG STORY

The Ministry of Trade and Industry yesterday upgraded its gross domestic product growth forecast range for this year to 6 per cent to 7 per cent, as Covid-19 vaccination rates here gain pace, allowing for more economic activity and boosting demand for goods and services at home and in some of its key markets abroad.

WORLD

Apart from following the exploits of their country's athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, cyber warriors in China also took to bashing anyone hinting at Taiwan's independence. The virtual insults really flew when Taiwanese badminton players Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin (left) beat the mainland's Liu Yuchen and Li Junhui to win a gold medal.

OPINION

One thing that past decades of trade openings have shown is that for nations, beggar thy neighbour is not a policy, just peevishness. The sooner some big countries get that openness in trade is an imperative, not a favour granted, the better for them, says associate editor Ravi Velloor in Speaking Of Asia.

SINGAPORE

Heeding advice given by "investment gurus", seven victims bought more than 49,000 shares in a United States-listed company in recent months. Within two days, the share price plunged by nearly 80 per cent and they made sharp losses of more than US$1.07 million (S$1.45 million).

BUSINESS

India should consider greater economic integration with South-east Asia to unlock the country's vast potential, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday. He was speaking at the opening session of the Confederation of Indian Industry annual meeting, which was held virtually.

LIFE

As a fun and uplifting thing to do today, rewatch the all-star season 12 of reality cooking competition MasterChef Australia on Lifetime Asia's YouTube channel. Marvel at the culinary prowess of the best cooks from previous seasons, who were invited back to the show for another chance to win the coveted title.