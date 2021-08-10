THE BIG STORY

Malaysia's move to ease rules for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has been met with mixed reactions, as experts and business owners urge caution in exercising these new freedoms. The opposition parties have also urged a rethink of the decision ahead of its implementation today.

BUSINESS

Laws to tackle workplace discrimination can better protect Singaporeans against errant employers who do not consider them fairly for job opportunities. But legislation cannot be too rigid, labour observers told ST, adding that there may be unintended results, such as firms being deterred from setting up shop here.

WORLD

All services and industries associated with education across India have been adversely hit by the prolonged school closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is estimated that the livelihoods of roughly 300 million people across the country depend on schools in some way, including bus drivers and electricians, as well as providers of uniforms and scientific instruments.

TECH

Recyclers here have a duty to recover at least 50 per cent of raw materials from the electronic waste they receive each year. Regulations have been set by the Government as part of Singapore's e-waste recycling drive, with the aim of collecting about 20,000 tonnes of e-waste annually and to salvage raw materials from it.

SPORT

Emotional management is key to dealing with post-competition media interviews, said Singaporean athletes at the Olympics, as it is important for them to share their stories and be accountable for their performances. The issue of mental health and emotional well-being was in the spotlight at the Tokyo Games.

LIFE

More than a year after leisure travel was halted, travel booking platforms have constantly evolved, coming up with yet more new activities and marketing strategies to woo a small, competitive and discerning local market. The Straits Times takes a look at how some of them got creative.