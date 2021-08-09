THE BIG STORY

Singapore will begin implementing differentiated rules on social gatherings based on vaccination status tomorrow. But how long will such differentiated rules last, and when will vaccinated and unvaccinated people be able to meet on equal terms? The Straits Times answers some questions on the matter.

WORLD

Australia is struggling to find a way to bring back foreign students and reboot its lucrative international education sector, prompting concerns that students may start looking to study in other countries. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's strict travel curbs have left the sector frozen.

OPINION

International advocacy groups have lobbied governments not to send their athletes to compete in the Winter Games in Beijing next year, citing the Chinese government's treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. United States correspondent Charissa Yong says an American boycott of the Games might wound Beijing's pride, but will not change China's human rights policies.

SCIENCE

With its head of a lion and tail of a fish, the mythical Merlion is an apt symbol for Singapore - a city that roared its way from a tiny "fishing village" to a thriving metropolis. This National Day, The Straits Times speaks to experts to piece together the anatomy of the Merlion, based on established science.

BUSINESS

Eyewear chain Owndays has set its sights on further growth with plans to ramp up its headcount in Singapore. The Japanese company, which employs 300 people here in its stores and headquarters, aims to grow this number by 30 per cent over the next three years. Singapore is the firm's base for its business outside of Japan. B28

LIFE

Pre-schoolers in Singapore are getting less physical activity and sleep, but spending more time on screen devices during the pandemic, found a recent study by the National Institute of Education. The Straits Times examines the phenomenon and how to balance a child's screen and non-screen time.