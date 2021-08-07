THE BIG STORY

From Tuesday, those fully vaccinated will be able to dine in at eateries in groups of up to five, as part of the first steps in Singapore's four-stage road map to a new normal of living with Covid-19. Singapore's high vaccination rate has enabled the country to ease current restrictions, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

WORLD

Dozens of lawmakers in Malaysia from the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance agreed to continue backing the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin until a confidence vote next month, breaking ranks with Umno, which saw its leadership shaken after its decision to delay party polls was declared invalid.

WORLD

While Asean has named a special envoy to try to facilitate dialogue amid Myanmar's crisis, the key question is whether he can access all political stakeholders in the country, said Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, adding that he would avoid setting unrealistic timelines for political solutions.

SINGAPORE

Some Singaporeans may be weathering the pandemic overseas, but they have not been forgotten by organisers of National Day celebrations, said singer-songwriter Dick Lee. ST takes a look at the shows carrying on virtually for Singaporeans here and abroad as well as for migrant workers.

SINGAPORE

The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino reopened on Thursday, following a two-week closure after a Covid-19 cluster was traced to it. MBS is also rolling out an enhanced rostered routine testing regimen for staff who interact with guests. These employees will undergo swab tests at intervals ranging from three days to 28 days.

BUSINESS

A Singapore doctor has become a billionaire after his company became involved in efforts to fight the pandemic, helping send its profit and stock surging. Dr Loo Choon Yong, executive chairman of Singapore-listed Raffles Medical Group, is now worth US$1.1 billion (S$1.49 billion).