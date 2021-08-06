THE BIG STORY

More than 38,400 tenants and owner-occupiers will receive funds from the Government from today to tide them through the latest round of tightened Covid-19 curbs, which are in place until Aug 18. In a Facebook post yesterday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the $216 million in financial aid comes two weeks ahead of schedule.

WORLD

The world's top athletes have struggled to cope with Tokyo's blazing humid summer, prompting experts to warn that the heat factor cannot be underestimated in the planning of future sporting meets in a fast-warming planet. The heat and humidity have been major hurdles at the Olympics, and they have also taken their toll on the public.

SINGAPORE

A staff member was dismissed and two students were expelled from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in the first half of this year for sexual misconduct. The staff member was reported to have made inappropriate sexual remarks at work, sent inappropriate videos to two students and touched one of them without consent.

SPORT

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, 25, is poised to complete a £100 million (S$188 million) move to Premier League champions Manchester City. The Englishman's transfer fee will be the highest paid by an English club, breaking the £89.3 million Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba.

SINGAPORE

Over 32,000 workers have secured new jobs with the help of the Job Security Council of the National Trades Union Congress, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said yesterday. This means about 4,000 workers have been matched with jobs since the start of this year, when Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last gave an update on the council.

LIFE

Treat yourself to indulgent donburi from Fat Cow or check out some newly added Singapore titles on Netflix during the National Day long weekend. The Straits Times' weekend guide also includes the National Day Parade theme song performed in Singapore's four official languages, an online music festival and an exhibition. C4&5