THE BIG STORY

Visits to hospital wards will not be allowed from today to Aug 18 to reduce potential transmission of Covid-19 there. The move comes after more community cases, including staff and patients of hospitals, were detected. Four patient groups will be exempted from these curbs on a conditional and case-by-case basis.

THE BIG STORY

Although the number of active Covid-19 clusters here crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday, the increasing vaccination rates provide a defence against the rising number of cases, said experts. The main metrics should be shifted to focus on the number of severe coronavirus cases and deaths.

WORLD

The spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has pushed the threshold for herd immunity to well over 80 per cent, and it could reach 90 per cent, according to an Infectious Diseases Society of America briefing.

That represents a much higher bar than previous estimates of 60 per cent to 70 per cent because the Delta variant is twice as transmissible, an expert said.

BUSINESS

Local banks OCBC Bank and UOB remained cautiously optimistic on their growth outlook despite the surge in Covid-19 cases regionally, as their earnings continued to rebound from last year. The lenders posted better-than-expected net profit for the second quarter on the back of lower allowances for bad loans.

OPINION

China announced that institutions offering school curriculum tuition have to operate on a not-for-profit basis to rein in an industry blamed for impoverishing parents and stressing children. Guest writers Ng Shi Wen and Gerard Sasges examine how the billion-dollar tuition industry in Singapore can also be changed.

LIFE

The made-in-Singapore podcast scene has grown in recent years. One format has dominated - chat shows. But in the midst of a roster dominated by free-form talk, a new, more polished format - the scripted podcast - is emerging. The Straits Times takes a look at the trend and some of its players.