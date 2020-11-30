THE BIG STORY

S'pore steps up efforts to grow more food locally

Singapore is boosting efforts to grow more food locally, with the pandemic highlighting how diversifying food sources may not be enough to ensure stable supply. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said plans to bump up local food production has continued even as Covid-19 disrupted global supply chains.

S'pore all set to attract movers and shakers in tech

Many tech companies here say it has been difficult to secure enough top-tier talent to grow their Singapore workforce and boost capabilities. Tech.Pass, introduced earlier this month, hopes to address this issue while growing Singapore's tech ecosystem. Applications for the Tech.Pass will open in January.

WORLD

Perikatan Nasional was Mahathir's idea, says Azmin

The plan to form Perikatan Nasional, a Malaysian coalition of mainly Malay parties from both sides of the aisle, originated from former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad before the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government he helmed, said Senior Minister for Economy Azmin Ali. He also revealed that Tun Dr Mahathir was meant to remain as the new coalition's prime minister.

OPINION

Climate change and the quest for global leadership

China's drive to become a global leader in climate issues and green technology will have a competitor in the United States, which is back in the race with President-elect Joe Biden intent on rebuilding the country's climate leadership. At stake is the green tech sector and the planet's health, says China correspondent Danson Cheong.

SINGAPORE

Concerns raised over donating unused leave

Travel restrictions and additional work as a result of the coronavirus mean many Singaporeans have not been able to clear their leave this year. An employer has come up with a novel way of making use of unused leave - letting staff convert it into cash donations for charity - but questions have been raised over whether this is a good idea.

SPORT

Spotlight on need for more women coaches

Former floorball coach Louise Khng's breakthrough as the first woman to win the Coach of the Year award has turned the spotlight on the dearth of female sports coaches, an issue CoachSG is trying to address. Some attribute the dearth to misinformed stereotypes and social constructs.