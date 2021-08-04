THE BIG STORY

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin lost his majority in Parliament yesterday after 11 Umno MPs withdrew support for his Perikatan Nasional government. Malaysia's largest party demanded the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin following the open feud between the Prime Minister and the palace last week.

If Covid-19 booster shots are aneeded, the elderly and immunocompromised persons will be first in line to get them, the Ministry of Health's group director of crisis strategy and operations group, Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, said in a virtual speech to about 1,800 healthcare leaders here and abroad.

WORLD

A new Covid-19 outbreak sweeping across China that began in Nanjing airport has now spread to at least 14 provinces and regions, prompting local governments to institute various levels of lockdowns and issue travel advisories, while also ordering the mass testing of residents. The Delta variant has severely tested the country's control measures, among the world's strictest.

SINGAPORE

An additional 800 interim rental Housing Board flats will be set aside for families waiting for their Build-To-Order flats to be completed, but there will be stricter eligibility criteria for units under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme - the household combined monthly income cannot exceed $7,000.

WORLD

Visits by top American leaders, such as Vice-President Kamala Harris' trip to Singapore and Vietnam in a fortnight's time, are greatly valued and show that the Unitead States is investing the bandwidth and resources in the region, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

LIFE

From working out with local fitness instructors to playing a game of darts to listening to Coloratura - a new track from British band Coldplay - The Straits Times recommends some fun and uplifting things to do amid the renewed Covid-19 heightened alert restrictions.