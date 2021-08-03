THE BIG STORY

Conglomerate Keppel offered to acquire Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) after its media business is hived off, in a deal that values SPH at $3.4 billion. The privatisation offer will see SPH delisted from the Singapore Exchange and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel, whose share of the deal stands at $2.2 billion.

SINGAPORE

More help is on the way for retrenched parents and those of stillborn and adopted children, as part of efforts to encourage Singaporeans to have more children. Employers who voluntarily grant paid parental leave to employees who have not met the criteria to qualify for it can also get reimbursed.

WORLD

Indonesia has extended its partial lockdown for a week, after the month-long restrictions successfully lowered the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Java and Bali.

The mortality rate, however, remains high, fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus that is prevalent in a majority of cases.

SINGAPORE

The Singapore Armed Forces conducted a high-precision counter-terrorism drill at Marina Bay yesterday. It was the first time that an SAF counter-terrorism exercise was held at the F1 Pit Building, which hosts the yearly Formula 1 night race but can be used for other purposes during non-race periods.

SPORT

From hockey and football to table tennis and taekwondo, a team of Singapore officials have been toiling behind the scenes at the Tokyo Games. There is a table tennis umpire and a football referee among the group, and even a taekwondo athlete who is working as a social media adviser to his sport's world governing body.

LIFE

Those with a modest bank account can forget million-dollar space tours. But they can still take a trip to Earth's biggest spaceport to meet cosmonauts and watch rockets blast off. ST takes a look at how "space tours" might be within reach with a no-frills option at a Russian spaceport in Kazakhstan.