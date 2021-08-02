THE BIG STORY

A growing number of people in Singapore are tapping mobile hairdressing services, with some reporting 20 per cent more business since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Straits Times speaks to several mobile hairdressers, who shed light on the growing popularity of their businesses.

SINGAPORE

War has been declared on a cancer that is one of the top killers in Singapore, with a nationwide study being rolled out to detect the enemy early, among other targets. Primary liver cancer, otherwise known as hepatocellular carcinoma, is the third-deadliest cancer among men and fourth among women here.

WORLD

The Communist Party of China (CPC) prepared Tibet to mark two anniversaries last month - 70 years since the "peaceful liberation" of the remote territory and 100 years since the CPC's founding. The Straits Times takes a look at how President Xi Jinping has sharpened his policies on Tibet, focusing on economic development and Sinicising the region, among other things.

SCIENCE

Many people enjoy getting around on well-lit and paved paths, but shy wild animals favour quiet and leafy routes when travelling from one forest patch to another. To help native animals get around in Singapore, where development has fragmented forests into isolated patches, experts here are working on a map to join the green dots.

BUSINESS

Young adults here are continuing to invest despite the pandemic, according to a survey which asked those between the ages of 18 and 35 questions about their investments and financial habits. It found that 80 per cent are already investors, while 88 per cent are considering investing in at least one product in the next year. B10&11

LIFE

When a child believes he is not good in his studies, he is unlikely to want to work hard in school. ST speaks to a professor as well as Mr David Hoe, a Normal (Technical) student who went on to the National University of Singapore, to identify some factors, such as self-belief, that affect academic motivation.