THE BIG STORY

The heightened Covid-19 restrictions in May and last month to curb coronavirus infections have taken a toll on Singapore's labour market. The number of workers employed fell in the second quarter of this year, after registering its first increase in the previous quarter following declines last year, said the Ministry of Manpower.

THE BIG STORY

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris will travel to Singapore and Vietnam next month to "strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States", her spokesman announced. This will be her first trip outside the Americas since she was sworn into office in January.

BUSINESS

The Singapore dollar has bounced back to the level it held about two weeks ago after recovering from a slew of negative factors that emerged in the past month. Analysts believe the currency will stay around this point relative to its peers, although it may slip a little through the year in the light of uncertainty over the pandemic.

SINGAPORE

August sees the annual light-up of civic, cultural and historical landmarks, and for Singapore's 56th birthday this year, the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct will be bathed in red and white. Unlike last year's focus on big hitters, lesser-known arts avenues have been chosen.

LIFE

They are professionals in the creative industries and known for their artistic flair. Their sense of style is also evident in their homes. The Straits Times steps into the homes of four creatives who have decked out their digs with art, retro stylings and more, and finds out how they marry comfort with creativity.