The body of a Covid-19 patient being sanitised before a funeral in Kuala Lumpur on July 16. Personal protective equipment is burned at the end of such funerals.
  Published
    1 hour ago

THE BIG STORY

More steps taken to keep schools safe: Minister

More steps are being taken to ensure the mental well-being of students and security measures will be updated without sacrificing the sense of trust and homeliness that comes with the school environment, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

US says it is committed to constructive ties with China

The United States is committed to pursuing a constructive and stable relationship with China, including stronger crisis communications with the People's Liberation Army, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said yesterday in a wide-ranging speech emphasising the value the US places on its allies and partners in the region.

WORLD

Undertakers in Malaysia work round the clock as deaths soar

The number of Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia is expected to escalate in tandem with the surging number of daily infections in the country, which recorded on Sunday the highest number of cases since the pandemic began. Hospitals have been flooded with patients, and undertakers have been working round the clock to deal with the rising number of deaths and funerals.

OPINION

Remembering the spirit of benevolence across races

The ghost of racism has long haunted Singapore and this is not surprising in multiracial societies. Veteran diplomat Kishore Mahbubani says that while a few racist incidents have captured attention, Singaporeans should also celebrate the spirit of reaching out to help one another across races. 

SINGAPORE

S'pore-based firm wins UN award for its healthier sugar

Singapore-based food technology company Nutrition Innovation produces raw sugar that is healthier and is packed with more nutrients and fibre compared with refined white sugar. Yesterday, the company was among 50 global small businesses to win an inaugural United Nations competition.

SINGAPORE

DPM Heng gives advice to young job seekers

While the Covid-19 pandemic has helped to kick off a wave of opportunities in new and emerging industries, young job seekers should not feel pressured to join a new sector solely for fear of missing out, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said at a career symposium yesterday.

