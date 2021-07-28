THE BIG STORY

More steps are being taken to ensure the mental well-being of students and security measures will be updated without sacrificing the sense of trust and homeliness that comes with the school environment, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

The United States is committed to pursuing a constructive and stable relationship with China, including stronger crisis communications with the People's Liberation Army, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said yesterday in a wide-ranging speech emphasising the value the US places on its allies and partners in the region.

WORLD

The number of Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia is expected to escalate in tandem with the surging number of daily infections in the country, which recorded on Sunday the highest number of cases since the pandemic began. Hospitals have been flooded with patients, and undertakers have been working round the clock to deal with the rising number of deaths and funerals.

OPINION

The ghost of racism has long haunted Singapore and this is not surprising in multiracial societies. Veteran diplomat Kishore Mahbubani says that while a few racist incidents have captured attention, Singaporeans should also celebrate the spirit of reaching out to help one another across races.

SINGAPORE

Singapore-based food technology company Nutrition Innovation produces raw sugar that is healthier and is packed with more nutrients and fibre compared with refined white sugar. Yesterday, the company was among 50 global small businesses to win an inaugural United Nations competition.

SINGAPORE

While the Covid-19 pandemic has helped to kick off a wave of opportunities in new and emerging industries, young job seekers should not feel pressured to join a new sector solely for fear of missing out, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said at a career symposium yesterday.