THE BIG STORY

A $1.1 billion support package, which includes enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme, rental relief and a new relief fund for market and hawker centre stallholders, will be rolled out to cushion businesses and workers from the blow of harsher Covid-19 restrictions.

THE BIG STORY

The higher numbers of unlinked Covid-19 cases recently may not be a cause for concern, as they reflect a slower identification of links, rather than widespread transmission, said experts. They add that it is now more important to slow the virus' spread to manageable levels until a large proportion of the population has been vaccinated.

WORLD

Villagers were evacuated over makeshift bridges yesterday as floods submerged swathes of central China, following a historic deluge which claimed at least 51 lives, while an approaching typhoon threatened to dump more rain on the stricken area.

The floods in Henan province have trapped people for days without fresh food or water, as well as pulverised roads.

WORLD

In February, the health authorities in Washington were worried about older people being unable or unwilling to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The solution was basic, low-tech public health: Send an army of volunteers to go door to door to persuade people, and make sure vaccines are available and in accessible locations.

BUSINESS

Resale prices for Housing Board flats climbed for the fifth consecutive quarter, though the volume of transactions was hit by tightened Covid-19 measures. Property analysts say that prices are likely to rise further, with demand outstripping supply in part due to delays in the completion of new HDB flats.

LIFE

The Society of Interior Designers Singapore debuted the 20 Under 45 awards to celebrate the industry's rising stars. The Straits Times takes a look at talent to watch and the winners, who were picked for having made an impact with a consistently excellent body of work in various media and disciplines.