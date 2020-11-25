THE BIG STORY

16 foreigners deported after security probe

Thirty-seven people were investigated and 16 foreigners among them deported as Singapore went on heightened security alert in the wake of the recent terror attacks in France. Security activities here were stepped up after a French magazine republished caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, resulting in terrorist attacks there.

THE BIG STORY

Events sector preparing to help S'pore retain its edge

With several pilot events under way and others to come, Singapore's meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry is gearing up to ensure that the Republic retains its position as a leading Mice hub. Experts said Singapore is well positioned to capture Mice demand, with Covid-19 precautions in place.



(From left) Singaporeans Nicholas "CoupDeAce" Wilson Ng, Jerome "Response" Kwek and Charleston "Scythe" Yeo are part of the PSG Esports Brawl Stars team that bagged the Brawl Stars World Finals title on Sunday. PHOTO: COURTESY OF U-JIN LEE



SPORT

Full-time S'porean gamer leads team to e-sports world title

Nicholas "CoupDeAce" Wilson Ng's decision to turn e-sports into a full-time job paid off on Sunday, when he led Singapore-based Brawlers PSG Esports to victory at the Brawl Stars World Finals.

He and three team members won US$200,000 (S$268,426) - believed to be one of the largest tournament earnings won by a local athlete or team.



Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. PHOTO: BERNAMA



WORLD

New power tussle a threat to Muhyiddin's budget

There are Umno MPs willing to defeat their own government's budget, but this would hinge on whether anyone can gather the numbers to oust Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. The rumblings ahead of the Budget 2021 vote come amid talk of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim making a new bid to take over.

SINGAPORE

Son's disease sets couple on path of philanthropy

It was their son's degenerative eye disease that set a couple on the path of philanthropy. In 2011, they set up the charity iC2 PrepHouse, which teaches children with low vision the skills to cope with daily life and supports them to remain in mainstream schools. They now plan to leave $200,000 or more in their will to charity.

BUSINESS

MAS rolls out novel green loan grant scheme

Companies of all sizes will receive more support in securing green and sustainability-linked loans with a new grant scheme launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday. The Green and Sustainability-Linked Loan Grant Scheme is a world first and will start next January, said MAS.