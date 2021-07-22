THE BIG STORY

Shaken by the tighter restrictions kicking in today, front-line businesses have made an urgent appeal for help as they are not sure if they can sustain themselves. Several associations representing businesses have collectively asked for rental relief, additional wage support and extended loan moratoriums. A1

THE BIG STORY

Hong Kong's road to reopening its borders is fraught with obstacles as vaccination rates, particularly for seniors, remain low. Of the 2.9 million residents who have had their first shot of either of the two vaccines offered there - just 4.4 per cent are in their seventies and only 1 per cent are 80 and above.

WORLD

Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma, together with German firm BioNTech, will manufacture what will be known as the Fosun-BioNTech vaccine. The authorities plan to use it as a booster shot for those who have been fully vaccinated with domestically made jabs. The National Health Commission said that as at Tuesday, 1.4 billion doses of vaccines had been administered in China.

SINGAPORE

A 46-year-old man who sexually assaulted his daughter for nearly five years was sentenced to 29 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane. He was found guilty of 14 charges of sexual assault by penetration and one of outrage of modesty. The offences were committed when she was between 10 and 14 years old.

OPINION

In the geopolitical contest for influence, the coronavirus pandemic offers the United States a chance to lend a hand to a stricken region, much like it did in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami, garnering massive goodwill in its wake, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

BUSINESS

Beleaguered water treatment firm Hyflux has reached the end of the road after the High Court approved its winding up. The move followed a three-year-long restructuring attempt that involved a number of surprising twists. This also means some of Hyflux's creditors will likely end up with nothing.