THE BIG STORY

Singapore recorded its highest number of community cases since the pandemic began for the second day running yesterday, with the caseload expected to mount in the coming days, the authorities cautioned. The spike is being driven by two major clusters at KTV lounges and the Jurong Fishery Port, as well as at wet markets.

WORLD

The US yesterday accused China of using "contract hackers" in a pattern of "irresponsible, disruptive and destabilising behaviour" in cyberspace which posed a major threat to economic and national security in many countries. Four Chinese nationals have been named in the indictment.

WORLD

Clubbers flocked to one of the first rule-free live music events in London since the pandemic began, dancing through the night and rejoicing in human interaction as England lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions at midnight yesterday.

This comes as Britain, which has one of the world's highest death tolls from Covid-19, is facing a new wave of cases.

SINGAPORE

Temasek Polytechnic has launched its Smart e-Commerce Centre, a training facility aimed at equipping students and alumni with the skills to enter the growing e-commerce industry. The centre includes two unmanned physical stores on campus which will allow customers to purchase products using self-checkout stations.

SINGAPORE

The highly secretive Security and Intelligence Division has, for the first time, launched an official website as part of its recruitment drive to seek more talent with diverse experiences. This comes as the work of Singapore's external intelligence agency - which comes under the Ministry of Defence - has expanded in recent years.

BUSINESS

The Singapore dollar is poised to outperform its South-east Asian peers as the country's comparative success in dealing with Covid-19 and rising core inflation may spur the Monetary Authority of Singapore to start tightening policy sooner than its regional counterparts.