TOP OF THE NEWS

Another 34 cases have been added to the growing list linked to KTV lounges, as Singapore braces itself for what could be its biggest active cluster yet outside migrant worker dormitories. The cluster could have an impact beyond just the nightlife industry, with knock-on effects on the food and beverage scene and the country's reopening plans.

More than 100 foreign domestic workers from the Philippines are expected to arrive in Singapore early next month under a new pilot scheme to bring in more maids amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Close to 70 employment agencies are participating in the programme, which was first announced on Wednesday.

WORLD

Sharp spikes in coronavirus infections and a tardy roll-out of vaccines are wreaking havoc on South-east Asia's economies. The uncertainty and persistent lockdowns fuelled by the Delta variant are throwing a wrench into consumer sectors and stymieing efforts to revive tourism. Apart from Singapore, the region risks falling behind its Asian neighbours.

SINGAPORE

Servicemen from the Singapore Armed Forces can now take photos in camps and training areas using their personal devices, but with one catch - they may do so only to report a safety hazard using a new smartphone app. The SafeGuardian app is the latest of several improvements the SAF has made to its safety processes.

BUSINESS

More start-ups in South-east Asia are expected to go public, with the annual number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the region expected to cross 300 by 2030. This would be almost three times the number of regional firms that went public last year, according to a report released yesterday.

LIFE

The Cannes Film Festival returned to the French Riviera for its 74th edition on July 6. The fashion was back in full force, as celebrities, such as Spike Lee, stepped out in haute couture and fine jewels. As the event comes to a close this weekend, The Straits Times rounds up some of the hottest looks.