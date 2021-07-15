THE BIG STORY

in cases since last year Singapore yesterday marked its highest single-day spike in community cases since April last year, with the bulk of them arising from a cluster tied to several KTV outlets and hostesses. But there will be no change for now to the prevailing safety regime, despite 56 new locally transmitted cases being reported.

WORLD

The United States stands with South-east Asian claimants and rejects China's unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, the State Department said, following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first meeting with Asean foreign ministers. Mr Blinken also expressed deep concerns about the military coup in Myanmar.

SINGAPORE

Former Mediacorp artiste Shane Pow Xun Ping (in blue) was sentenced to five weeks' jail yesterday after he pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge. He was also fined $6,000 and disqualified from driving for five years from his date of release. This was his second conviction for the offence.

OPINION

The phenomenon of "tang ping", or lying flat, among China's youth has been drawing the authorities' attention. Associate editor Ravi Velloor asks if this means China is poised for its Woodstock moment, when factors such as social ennui and a rat race created a defining counterculture event in the United States.

BUSINESS

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its local unit are among 10 business entities and individuals ordered to hand over records to the liquidators of failed cryptocurrency trader Torque. About US$300 million (S$406 million) has allegedly been misappropriated from Torque, a cryptocurrency trading platform.

LIFE

It is better late than never for musician, singer and songwriter Lim Kiang (left), a blues rock veteran in Singapore. At 71, he has released his first solo album, Last Dog Standing, which tells of the colourful parties, characters and places of his past. The Straits Times speaks to the founding member of Straydogs.