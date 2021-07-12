THE BIG STORY

As Singapore shifts to preparing to live with Covid-19, experts are calling for stepped-up efforts to get older folk vaccinated, to help shield them from the likelihood of being hit by the coronavirus and succumbing to it. Seniors aged 70 and above were the first age group here to be offered vaccination, but have the lowest take-up rate.

WORLD

The pandemic threw many out of work and reshaped the working environment of many industries. With its economic recovery well under way, the US is brimming with jobs but businesses are having trouble finding enough workers to fill job openings, particularly in the service industries such as restaurants and hotels.

SINGAPORE

Two years after plans for a new rail system for Mount Faber were announced, no decision has been made on whether to proceed with its construction. A funicular system - two train cars attached to each other by a cable - at Mount Faber was among the highlights of a masterplan made public in 2019.

SINGAPORE

Two buses were involved in an accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange yesterday afternoon at about 5pm, leaving one on its side. The buses, both of which were plying the feeder service route 945, are operated by Tower Transit. Three drivers and 15 commuters were involved in the accident.

BUSINESS

Singapore kept its position as the world's top shipping hub on the 2021 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index for the eighth consecutive year. The Republic was followed by London, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Dubai. The top five rankings were unchanged from the previous year, despite the pandemic.

SINGAPORE

When it comes to motivating children to study, extrinsic motivators like cash rewards can be effective in the short term, but they do not encourage good study habits or goal-setting in the longer term. Experts The Straits Times spoke to recommend some ways to build intrinsic motivation.