Singapore's step-by-step reopening remains on track, with larger groups of up to five people allowed to dine in at eateries from next Monday and more restrictions likely to be relaxed by the end of the month. The curbs are being eased in tandem with the Republic's rising vaccination rate.

THE BIG STORY

The Covid-19 vaccine is a possible factor behind why a 16-year-old boy suffered a cardiac arrest last week after a strenuous session of weightlifting in the gym, but there are other possible causes and these are also being looked into. The boy had lifted a weight that was almost twice his body weight, and had also been taking some supplements. A6

WORLD

Last month was the hottest June on record in North America, stoked by a deadly heatwave searing across parts of the region, the European Union's climate monitoring service reported yesterday, saying it illustrates the impacts of global warming. It was the second-warmest June on record for Europe.

OPINION

One economic side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic has been that even though gross domestic product in most countries contracted by 3.5 per cent, the wealthy got even richer. Associate editor Vikram Khanna looks at how a global wealth tax can help reduce huge increases in wealth inequality.

SINGAPORE

A man and his young son were taken to hospital in the early hours of yesterday after they were rescued from an Ang Mo Kio flat where there was a fire involving a personal mobility aid scooter. Block residents had banded together to extinguish the fire, splashing buckets of water through the unit's window and doorway.

LIFE

With her new film, which opens today, Scarlett Johansson says goodbye to Black Widow, a Marvel superhero she has played since Iron Man 2 (2010). Speaking to journalists at an online conference, Johansson says she is pleased to be leaving the character at this juncture.