THE BIG STORY

S'pore economy poised to grow by 4% to 6% next year

Singapore's economy may expand by 4 per cent to 6 per cent next year, the fastest pace in a decade, helped by a low base, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday. However, gross domestic product will probably not return to pre-coronavirus levels until the end of next year, it said.

WORLD

Malaysian minister vows rail link will be done by 2026

Malaysia's Transport Minister has assured Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar that the Rapid Transit System Link between Johor Baru and Singapore will be completed by 2026. His ministry hopes the project would bring positive economic impact to industries such as tourism and real estate, especially in Johor.

SPORT

Two more One Championship live events next month

Following a successful return to live sports after the coronavirus hiatus with its Oct 30 event, One Championship will hold two more mixed martial arts events - Big Bang on Dec 4 and Collision Course on Dec 18. Up to 250 tickets will be sold at $188, and fans must pass an Antigen Rapid Test to gain admission. B16

WORLD

Veteran diplomat tipped to be US secretary of state

US President-elect Joe Biden will name his first Cabinet picks today, and he is expected to name veteran diplomat Antony Blinken as the secretary of state. The other appointees may include Mr Jake Sullivan as national security adviser and Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations.

SINGAPORE

5-room Toa Payoh BTO flats oversubscribed by 6 times

Undeterred by the high price tag, home seekers rushed for the five-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Toa Payoh (Bidadari) - the most expensive units in this month's sales launch. As at 5pm yesterday, each of the 144 five-room flats in Bartley Beacon had more than six first-time applicants vying for the unit.

BUSINESS

Covid-19 put more stress on financial well-being: Survey

Covid-19 has put additional stress on Singaporeans' financial well-being, according to the latest survey by OCBC Bank. About one-third of respondents faced difficulties paying off their housing loans, with 9 per cent stating that they may need to sell or downgrade.