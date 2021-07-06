THE BIG STORY

The additional support package to help companies and workers affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions is expected to cost $1.2 billion, with the amount covered through the reallocation of funds, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament yesterday. There will be no need to draw from the reserves again, he added. A1

SINGAPORE

Project Wolbachia - Singapore's weapon against dengue fever - has managed to suppress the Aedes aegypti mosquito population by up to 98 per cent, with 88 per cent fewer dengue cases at some study sites. From the fourth quarter of the year, more of these male mosquitoes will be released in selected residential estates.

WORLD

United States President Joe Biden celebrated the nation's 245th birthday by opening the gates of the White House and calling on Americans to do their part to end the pandemic once and for all. Mr Biden mourned those who died, praised Americans who aided in the country's emergency response and said vaccines were the best defence against new virus variants.

WORLD

The Philippine military yesterday began the tedious task of investigating the deadliest plane crash in its history, with the death toll from the incident climbing and amid reports that those who survived had to jump out of the aircraft just before it hit the ground and broke up in flames.

TECH

The wearable gadgets market has boomed as the coronavirus pandemic boosts interest in health monitoring and working from home. While worldwide sales of smartphones slumped last year, a record 527 million wearables were sold in the same year, up from 384 million in 2019, according to a research firm.

BUSINESS

Retail sales surged in May, compared with the same period last year, owing to the low base when Singapore was in the circuit breaker phase to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Takings at the till rebounded by 79.7 per cent on a yearly basis, even higher than the 54 per cent increase recorded in April.