THE BIG STORY

Some 90 work passes for foreigners in the tech sector have been approved since the launch of the Tech.Pass scheme in January - a big jump from 22 approvals disclosed in March. The Economic Development Board also gave an update on the Tech@SG programme, which spells out more flexible requirements for foreign tech professionals.

WORLD

The Liberal Democratic Party, Japan's national ruling party but the opposition in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, wrested back the lead in a local election yesterday. But this was not enough for the party to secure a majority in the 127-seat assembly, together with its coalition partner Komeito.

SPORT

England coach Gareth Southgate said it was the spirit of the whole group that set his team apart as they booked a spot in the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday. Spirits are high in the Three Lions camp but the boss warned his players and fans not to get carried away by the prospect of a first final appearance in a major tournament since their 1966 World Cup win.

OPINION

The strategic rivalry between the United States and China is now a structural feature of international relations, and competition between their governance systems is a key aspect. Former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan looks at why an accurate, clinical understanding of both the Chinese and American systems is crucial.



ST FILE PHOTO



SINGAPORE

A number of birds that were once extinct in Singapore have been recorded in Pulau Ubin, where the National Parks Board manages an active wildlife conservation and forest restoration programme. The oriental pied hornbill (above), green broadbill and barred eagle owl are some of the birds whose return have thrilled enthusiasts.

BUSINESS

Plans to impose a minimum corporate tax may ease competition for investment and offer a fillip to coffers as governments scramble to raise revenue amid the pandemic. Some South-east Asian countries have taken an axe to corporate tax to draw companies fleeing China to escape US tariffs.