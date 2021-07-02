THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 measures could next be relaxed on July 12 as part of Singapore's graduated reopening, which could see it transitioning to a new normal and resuming leisure travel by the end of the year. The further easing this month would depend less on vaccination rates and more on whether Covid-19 clusters are under control.

THE BIG STORY

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced emergency measures in Java and Bali that aim to control the Delta variant of Covid-19 amid an unprecedented spike in cases in recent weeks. The Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat, or emergency public activity restrictions, will be in place from tomorrow to July 20, he said.

SINGAPORE

Thousands of students were left without campus accommodation for next year after Nanyang Technological University (NTU) announced yesterday that hall occupancy would be reduced for Covid-19 isolation and other related purposes. Students currently in the halls during this vacation period, most of whom are foreign students, were told they had two weeks to vacate.

SINGAPORE

A successful early childhood pilot programme that provides support to children from low-income homes has expanded so rapidly that it is now registered as a not-for-profit company. KidStart joins the ranks of other such government-linked companies limited by guarantee in Singapore.

BUSINESS

While the explosion of e-commerce in South-east Asia has helped mint multibillion-dollar companies, buying and selling online remained relatively niche. Now, among other things, online payment methods and the rise of ride-hailing apps that double as bespoke logistics companies are underpinning an accelerating shift online.

LIFE

Already on the rise in recent years, the buying and selling of second-hand luxury goods is booming, fuelled by a mix of pandemic boredom, the decluttering bug and an uptrend in sustainable shopping habits. The Straits Times takes a look at some of the players in the sector.