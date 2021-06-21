THE BIG STORY

Hospitals from this week will require those who are visiting for more than 20 minutes - a minority of visitors - to first complete an antigen rapid test (ART), in a new directive by the Ministry of Health. The ministry said the ART for this group of visitors will be mandatory, regardless of vaccination status, and should start from today.

Covid-19 vaccination remains voluntary here, but firms are adopting measures to encourage staff to get the jab. The measures have taken on a new urgency since vaccination bookings for residents aged between 12 and 39 started earlier this month. Incentives include giving employees time off to go for their shots.

SINGAPORE

At an hour when most people are in bed, five divers are already on board a vessel and on their way to a site near Pedra Branca, where a historical shipwreck had been discovered in 2019 - the second one that was found in the area after the first was detected in 2016. The five are going back there to continue their work in Singapore's first major maritime excavation exercise.

With vaccinations progressing in many countries, the pandemic is entering the next stage as the link between infections and deaths diminishes. The focus is shifting from the number of new cases to hospitalisations - data that may now matter more to avoid fresh lockdowns - and learning to live with the virus.

WORLD

Singapore, with its unique place in the world in its understanding of both Western and Eastern cultures, can play a key role in helping countries navigate tensions between the United States and China, former Japanese politician Kotaro Tamura has said. Singapore is also a good entry point into South-east Asia, he added.



OPINION

Diplomats and even influencers have become an increasingly active part of an effort to "tell China's story well" to the world. China correspondent Danson Cheong looks at how President Xi Jinping's (above) call to step up moves to get China's message across to foreigners has sparked a range of responses.