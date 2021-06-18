THE BIG STORY

Singapore's labour market continued its recovery in the first quarter, with total employment growing for the first time since the start of the pandemic early last year. More retrenched residents also found jobs within six months. But the labour market is still not fully back to pre-Covid-19 conditions, the Manpower Ministry warned.

Many workers at shops in the neighbourhood of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 felt the Covid-19 cluster there and the testing operations had impacted businesses. Many said they had seen significant drops in traffic and revenue of up to 70 per cent compared with before the cluster emerged.

WORLD

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's grip on a parliamentary majority, which has been in doubt since a spate of defections in January, will be tested sooner rather than later after Malaysia's royals indicated that emergency rule will end in August, a move seen as a call for Parliament to sit earlier.

OPINION

Many companies worldwide are recognising the need to look beyond profit and shareholders' interests, to embrace environmental, social and governance goals. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong looks at how stakeholder capitalism might see a new dawn as Covid-19 spurs a rethink of values.

SINGAPORE

A solar farm the size of 112 football fields, one of Singapore's largest yet, is being planned on Semakau Island. With an intended capacity of 72 megawatt-peak, the planned farm will produce enough energy to power up to 17,500 households. Shell and JTC Corporation signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for it yesterday.

LIFE

Ms Rena Kok, an alumna of Lasalle College of the Arts and Temasek Polytechnic, was tapped by China-based fast-fashion retailer Shein to create a collection of eight ready-to-wear designs. The collaboration is part of Shein's initiative to spotlight young designers.