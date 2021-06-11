THE BIG STORY

S'pore to ease virus curbs in two phases from June 14

Singapore will relax restrictions on social gatherings in a two-step process from Monday, when people will be allowed to gather in groups of up to five. If all goes well, higher-risk activities such as dining in at food and beverage outlets may be allowed a week later, on June 21. But working from home will remain the default.

WORLD

China passes anti-sanctions law

China yesterday passed an anti-sanctions law, which it says will help it retaliate against punitive measures from Western governments, leaving foreign businesses operating in the country concerned. Those involved in "suppressing" China or interfering in its internal affairs can be deported, among other things.

WORLD

India logs record rise in Covid-19 deaths after state revises toll

India reported a record rise in Covid-19 deaths yesterday, with 6,148 fatalities, after the state of Bihar revised its toll from the disease and increased its total tally by more than 70 per cent.

The adjustment of Bihar's death toll has strengthened the widely held suspicion that India's official tally grossly underestimates the extent of Covid-19 fatalities.

SINGAPORE

Robinsons to reopen as online store on June 24

After exiting Singapore in January, 163-year-old Robinsons will make a comeback as an online department store. In a statement yesterday, the iconic retailer announced that it was acquired by wholesale supplier Canningvale Australia, owned by the Prainito family, this month. The website will go live on June 24.

BUSINESS

Hike in private housing supply from GLS sites

The supply of private homes from confirmed sites under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme for the second half of the year has been raised by 24.6 per cent to 2,000 units, up from 1,605 units for the first half of the year, in response to land-hungry developers and the dwindling unsold new home supply.

LIFE

Beats, eats and other treats for the weekend

From exhibitions by local artists such as Jeremy Sharma to wagyu bowls to online concerts performed by musicians who layer traditional Malay music melodies with electronic rhythms and textures, The Straits Times' dining and entertainment guide promises an eclectic weekend of fun.