THE BIG STORY

S'pore to align tax system with global norms: Minister

Singapore will change its corporate tax system in line with a global consensus on the new rules proposed by the Group of Seven, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. It will also participate in the process of building that consensus, and consult businesses and experts locally before any changes are made, he said.

THE BIG STORY

Residents calm as Punggol testing operation kicks off

Residents in Punggol's Sumang Walk were swabbed for Covid-19 as part of a testing operation by the Ministry of Health, after cases were detected among those living at a Housing Board block in the estate. Dr Janil Puthucheary, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said the residents were calm and that many even volunteered to help.

WORLD

Dinosaur found in Australia 15 years ago identified as new species

A gigantic dinosaur discovered in Australia's outback has been identified as a new species and recognised as one of the largest to ever roam the earth, palaeontologists said.

The Australotitan cooperensis, part of the titanosaur family that lived about 100 million years ago, has finally been named and described 15 years after its bones were first uncovered.

WORLD

Doctors finding out if Delta variant is more severe

The coronavirus variant driving India's devastating second wave is the most infectious to emerge so far. Doctors now want to know if it is also more severe. Hearing impairment, severe gastric upset and blood clots leading to gangrene have been linked by doctors in India to the so-called Delta variant.

BUSINESS

Global chip crunch likely to hit consumers further

The global chip shortage, which has become more pronounced in recent months, is expected to last until next year. With the shortage in crucial chips, production will inevitably be affected, meaning that the average consumer could face higher prices for products or even be unable to get them, regardless of location.

LIFE

More young people here diagnosed with diabetes

A recently released study found that young people here aged 35 and below are less aware of diabetes and its symptoms, compared with people who are older. And doctors say that Type 2 diabetes is now increasingly diagnosed among teenagers as a result of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets.