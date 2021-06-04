THE BIG STORY

Hidden community cases worrying: Lawrence Wong

Hidden Covid-19 cases in the community remain a source of concern, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday, adding that the recent outbreak in a home for adults with intellectual disabilities is a stark reminder of this fact, and that "we really need to take the precautions and safeguards very seriously".

SINGAPORE

HDB resale flat prices rise for 11th straight month

Tightened Covid-19 measures had some cooling effect on the Housing Board resale market last month as fewer property viewings were conducted in person, resulting in fewer flats changing hands. However, HDB resale prices continued to climb for the 11th straight month, rising 1.2 per cent last month compared with April.



Protesters against the Myanmar coup holding up a banner that reads "Hills and the Central Region are united" in Yangon yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Myanmar activists stage flash mob protest

Around 400 pro-democracy supporters took to the streets yesterday in one of the biggest recent demonstrations against military rule in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.

The military is still struggling to impose order over four months after overthrowing Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government and arresting her and senior members of her party.

SINGAPORE

PUB, Keppel Marina East plant earn global honours

National water agency PUB and the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant have secured top honours at the annual Global Water Awards, which recognise the most important achievements in the international water industry and the initiatives in the water, used water and desalination sectors that are moving it forward.

SPORT

Japan's Olympics chief says it's all systems go

Japan yesterday gave its surest affirmation that the Tokyo Olympics will be held, with Ms Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Games organising panel, saying they are "100 per cent" certain to go ahead. But she did point out that a major Covid-19 outbreak during the Games will mean the barring of local spectators.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



BUSINESS

Local semiconductor firms boost production capacity

Local players in the semiconductor industry are ramping up production capacity amid a worsening global chip shortage sparked by high demand from consumer electronics and automobile firms. The crunch has worsened on the back of overwhelming demand for Internet and mobile computing.