THE BIG STORY

Over half of 52k students have booked vaccine slots

The drive to inoculate students got off to a brisk start yesterday, with more than half of 52,000 parents or students who received texts to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination having booked their slots as at 7pm. The move to vaccinate students in schools and institutes of higher learning comes amid more infections among children.

WHO to use Greek alphabet to identify virus variants

Covid-19 variants are to be known by letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigmatising countries where they were first detected, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. The new system applies to variants of concern - the most troubling of which are four in circulation - and the second-level variants of interest being tracked.

WORLD

Sri Lanka ship fire extinguished; S'pore-based firm facing charges

The fire aboard a Singapore-registered container vessel off Colombo Port was finally extinguished, after causing extensive marine pollution in Sri Lanka's waters.

The X-Press Pearl is operated by the Singapore-based X-Press Feeders, which faces criminal charges under Sri Lanka's Marine Pollution Prevention Act of 2008. Civil claims will be made subsequently.

SINGAPORE

87 HDB flats sold for more than $1 million this year

A total of 87 Housing Board flats have changed hands for at least $1 million in the first five months of the year, surpassing the 82 units sold for at least that amount in the whole of last year. So far, this is the highest number of million-dollar flats sold in a year on record, since the first unit sold for more than $1 million in 2012.

BUSINESS

Some landlords accept leasing code of conduct

At least eight major retail landlords from the private sector and all government landlords have committed to abiding by a new code of conduct on the leasing of retail premises in Singapore. The code aims to make lease negotiations between landlords and retail tenants fairer and balanced.

OPINION

UN's green blueprint is a path out of Covid-19

When it comes to "building back better" for the world, the most ambitious blueprint is the set of sustainable development goals established by the United Nations in 2015, says associate editor Vikram Khanna. The goals are now more relevant than ever and are a guide path out of the Covid-19 crisis.