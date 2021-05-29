THE BIG STORY

$800m Covid-19 support package to be rolled out

An $800 million support package that includes enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) and rental relief will be rolled out to help businesses and workers cope with Covid-19 curbs. Sectors that do not have to suspend operations but are significantly affected by the measures will get 30 per cent of JSS subsidies.

WORLD

US defence budget seeks greater China deterrence

United States President Joe Biden's US$715 billion (S$946 billion) Department of Defence budget will shift funding from old systems to help modernise the nuclear arsenal to deter China, while also developing future warfare capabilities, sources familiar with the budget said.



A dodgeball team from the National University of Singapore's Tembusu College. The dodgeball scene here is small, but the sport is popular at the varsity level. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MUHD AZAMUDDIN



SPORT

Getting dodgeball rolling in Singapore

Football may be Singapore's number one sport, but there are other sporting love affairs around the island. The Straits Times takes a look at dodgeball, a sport with more than 500 players here.

Since the Dodgeball Association of Singapore was founded in 2010, it has grown from a mere 60 to 70 players.

SINGAPORE

Some retailers expanding amid Covid-19 crisis

Some retailers are expanding their presence in Singapore even as others made their exit amid the pandemic. Consumers' changing needs as more people work and study from home have given opportunities to retailers which cater to them. For instance, more people have taken an interest in home furnishing.

SPORT

Lions raring to go for World Cup qualifiers

Desert-like conditions and the absence of key men - Singapore's footballers could be forgiven for approaching next week's World Cup Group D qualifiers with a defeatist attitude. But, in reality, the Lions are raring to go, and will play Afghanistan today in a training match under hot conditions.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



BUSINESS

More firms appointing chief sustainability officers

Few companies would have had executives focusing on sustainability five years ago, but they are becoming familiar faces amid the push towards a greener world. Mediacorp, ComfortDelGro and UOB have all recently appointed chief sustainability officers or have set up new board committees for green efforts.