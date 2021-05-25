THE BIG STORY

CAG taking steps to reduce risk of infections at airport

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has taken steps to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, while still maintaining Singapore's links with the rest of the world. The new measures are being introduced progressively and will be fully in place when Terminals 1 and 3, as well as Jewel Changi Airport, reopen to the public on June 13.

SINGAPORE

Fund helps 767 families affected by pandemic

A total of 767 families have received financial aid from the $1.1 million that the public donated to a fund to help Singaporeans badly affected by the pandemic. Mind The Gap, a coalition of social service agencies and ground-up community groups formed in April last year to disburse the Mind The Gap Fund, provided the update last week.

WORLD

China refutes new US report that Covid-19 came from Wuhan lab

China has accused the United States of promoting theories that the coronavirus escaped from a high-security lab in Wuhan, as a fresh report about sick workers at the facility prompted Beijing to reaffirm denials. China was responding to a Wall Street Journal report that a trio of researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology had fallen ill and sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of the deadly pathogen.

SINGAPORE

New policy ideas for future HDB projects in prime areas

New flats with shorter leases and limiting resale only to the Housing Board are some suggestions being looked at for future public housing projects in prime locations, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee yesterday. However, all these ideas have trade-offs, he added, at OrangeTee & Tie's virtual business conference.

TECH

Rising digital workload may be leading to burnout: Poll

Workers here are feeling more burnt out compared with their peers globally, and this could be driven partly by their digital workloads rising amid the pandemic. About one in two workers, or 49 per cent, feels exhausted, while 58 per cent feel overworked, according to an online poll in January of more than 1,000 workers in Singapore.

LIFE

Affordable staycays in popular S'pore locales

Hotels have adapted staycations to abide by new regulations here. To help people understand the costs and benefits of staycation options, The Straits Times looks at room rates at five affordable hotels located minutes from the popular locales of Tiong Bahru, Changi Village, Bugis, Orchard and Sentosa.