THE BIG STORY

10 workers from Terminal 3 test positive for Covid-19

A total of 10 airport workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in a special testing operation, out of almost 19,000 workers swabbed. All the infected workers are from Changi Airport Terminal 3, with workers from Terminal 1 and Jewel Changi Airport testing negative. In all, 43 airport workers have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

SINGAPORE

Couple face charges after allegedly harassing nurse

Lim Sok Lay, 48, and her husband Cheang Eng Hock, 56, were charged in court yesterday after allegedly harassing their front-liner neighbours amid the pandemic. A male nurse, who works at Sengkang General Hospital, and his family are said to be the victims. The Straits Times understands that his wife is also an essential service worker.



Palestinians celebrating in Gaza City after the ceasefire came into effect yesterday. PHOTO: NYTIMES



WORLD

Truce between Israel and Hamas takes hold in Gaza

A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold yesterday after 11 days of violence, with United States President Joe Biden pledging to salvage the devastated Gaza Strip and the United Nations urging renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. But each side said it was ready to retaliate over any ceasefire violations by the other. Egypt said it will send two delegations to monitor the ceasefire it had mediated. A12

SINGAPORE

Malays, Muslims urged to strengthen partnerships

The Malay/Muslim community must strengthen partnerships to better support its needs, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli as he urged organisations to also explore new ways to groom the next generation of leaders. The Government will help by making resources more readily available.

SINGAPORE

Private equity deals grew in S'pore: Report

Singapore was the only market in South-east Asia to see growth in private equity deals and deal value last year, amid greater slowdown in investment activity in the region compared with elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, said a report released yesterday by global consultancy Bain & Company.



ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



SPORT

Sports Hub closure to public a boon for athletes

National athletes have better peace of mind as they focus on their preparation for major events such as the Olympics, Paralympics and SEA Games in a safer environment at the Sports Hub. The OCBC Arena and OCBC Aquatic Centre were closed to the public from yesterday as part of stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 here.