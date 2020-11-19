THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 insurance for those travelling to S'pore

Travellers arriving in Singapore can now purchase insurance coverage for Covid-19-related costs incurred during their stay here. Three insurance companies have developed products which provide at least $30,000 in coverage for coronavirus-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.

Tokyo to raise Covid-19 alert as cases spike in Japan

Japan logged at least 2,201 Covid-19 cases yesterday in a new daily high, with one-day records in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Saitama. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is expected to raise the Covid-19 alert level to the highest on the capital's four-tier scale today, following a meeting with medical experts.

WORLD

Thai lawmakers reject call for monarchy reform

Thai lawmakers have rejected making a constitutional amendment to reduce the powers of the monarchy. They agreed to set up a committee to write a new charter, but will skip any review of chapters governing the monarchy's role.

Trump fires cyber chief who contradicted election fraud claims

United States President Donald Trump announced that he has fired Mr Christopher Krebs (above), director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa), who has publicly contradicted Mr Trump's unfounded claims about widespread election fraud. Mr Krebs drew the ire of Mr Trump after Cisa declared that the Nov 3 election was "the most secure in American history".

SINGAPORE

Bigger BTO flats in Bishan, Toa Payoh oversubscribed

Bigger Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Bishan and Toa Payoh (Bidadari) have been oversubscribed just one day after their launch, even as buyers faced issues submitting applications on the Housing Board website. At 5pm yesterday, five-room flats in Toa Payoh's Bartley Beacon housing project were the most in demand.

SPORT

6-0 defeat by Spain piles pressure on Germany coach

Under-fire coach Joachim Low has limited options to overhaul his slumping Germany football team and get them ready to challenge at next year's postponed European Championship. A 6-0 thumping by Spain - their worst in 89 years - cost them a place in the Nations League semi-finals for the second event running.